Unhoused person arrested for Saturday Kirkwood disturbance

An unhoused person was jailed over the weekend after officers responded to a disturbance on Kirkwood Avenue.

Officers arrested 60-year-old Robert Ballard for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.

Ballard was attacked September 26 when he got into a confrontation with multiple men on Kirkwood Avenue. Cell phone video shows multiple young men hitting and kicking Ballard. He lost three front teeth from the beating.

Police have arrested four people for the assault.

Bloomington police were not available to comment due to the federal holiday.

This story will be updated.