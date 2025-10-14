© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Unhoused person arrested for Saturday Kirkwood disturbance

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:29 AM EDT
Police say the stabbing happened in the 200 block of E. Kirkwood.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Robert Ballard was attacked September 26 when he got into a confrontation with multiple men on Kirkwood Avenue.

An unhoused person was jailed over the weekend after officers responded to a disturbance on Kirkwood Avenue.

Officers arrested 60-year-old Robert Ballard for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.

Ballard was attacked September 26 when he got into a confrontation with multiple men on Kirkwood Avenue. Cell phone video shows multiple young men hitting and kicking Ballard. He lost three front teeth from the beating.

Read more: Security guard faces trial for battery of homeless man

Police have arrested four people for the assault.

Bloomington police were not available to comment due to the federal holiday.

This story will be updated.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
