© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Fourth arrested in connected to Kirkwood attack on unhoused man

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:41 PM EDT
Police say the stabbing happened in the 200 block of E. Kirkwood.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The attack happened on Kirkwood in front of Upstairs Pub.

Bloomington Police arrested a fourth suspect Monday in connection with the Sept. 26 attack on Robert Ballard, a 60-year-old man experiencing homelessness. 

Blake Bell, 19, of Nashville was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury on Friday.  

Read more: Advocate says Bloomington's seen increased aggressive rhetoric towards people who are unhoused 

Bell is the fourth person arrested in the attack on Ballard, who goes by Bobby. The attack was on Kirkwood Avenue in front of Upstairs Pub. 
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News
Related Content