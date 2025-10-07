Fourth arrested in connected to Kirkwood attack on unhoused man

Bloomington Police arrested a fourth suspect Monday in connection with the Sept. 26 attack on Robert Ballard, a 60-year-old man experiencing homelessness.

Blake Bell, 19, of Nashville was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury on Friday.

Read more: Advocate says Bloomington's seen increased aggressive rhetoric towards people who are unhoused

Bell is the fourth person arrested in the attack on Ballard, who goes by Bobby. The attack was on Kirkwood Avenue in front of Upstairs Pub.