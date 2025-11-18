© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Beckwith, Morales join Indiana Statehouse rally urging lawmakers to redraw congressional maps

WFYI Public Radio | By Benjamin Thorp
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:06 PM EST
Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (left) and Secretary of State Diego Morales (right) joined a group of people at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 18 in a rally to support new congressional maps that favor Republicans.
Benjamin Thorp / WFYI
Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith (left) and Secretary of State Diego Morales (right) joined a group of people at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 18 in a rally to support new congressional maps that favor Republicans.

Several dozen people gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to urge lawmakers to pass new congressional maps.

The Trump administration has for months pressured state lawmakers to redraw the state's maps to favor Republicans. Governor Braun called a special session to address it.

But last week, Senate leadership announced there were not enough votes to support the move and that they would not convene to take a vote.

The move prompted rebuke from President Donald Trump and Gov. Braun. One Indiana lawmaker, Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute), was swatted in his Vigo County home hours after Trump criticized him on Truth Social.

Pressure to redistrict from Washington D.C. has irked some Indiana Republicans, like Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). Others, like Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), are still backing it.

Now, some Hoosiers are putting pressure on lawmakers to redistrict.

Cathie Humbarger is from Fort Wayne and helped organize the Tuesday rally. She said new districts need to be drawn so Republicans can keep control of the U.S. House. Humbarger said the plan to redistrict initially gave her pause, but said she now sees it as essential.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures," Humbarger said. "I don't consider this illegal at all."

Humbarger said Indiana is used to playing by the rules.

"It's gloves off now," she said.

Other attendees were worried about what a shift in Republican control could mean for the Trump agenda.

Michael Morris is from Lafayette. He said he wants to see lawmakers at least take a vote so people know where they stand.

"If we don't redistrict and we lose the House by one or two seats as soon as the Democrats get a hold of the gavel in the U.S. House, they will immediately impeach President Trump," Morris said.

The rally was briefly joined by Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith and Secretary of State Diego Morales, who spoke in favor of redistricting. Beckwith told the crowd that Democrats were already redistricting in states like California, so Republicans need to protect their voice in states like Indiana.

"This is the most bipartisan issue in America right now," Beckwith said. "Don't let them tell you that in Indiana, this is not bipartisan, it is very much so."

Morales told attendees that Democrats had no problem working to redistrict, so Republicans needed to follow suit.

"I'm here to tell you that Republicans need to start acting like Republicans," Morales said.

Lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse on Tuesday for Organization Day, a largely ceremonial day where roll call is taken, new members get sworn in, and priorities are announced ahead of the legislative session.

Contact Health Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org

Copyright 2025 WFYI Public Media
Tags
News TopStatewide News
Benjamin Thorp
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.