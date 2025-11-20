Two more Indiana GOP senators report swatting attempts as redistricting pressure rages

As redistricting rhetoric intensifies in Indiana, three Republican lawmakers who oppose the prospect — or are undecided — have reported attempted swatting attacks on their homes.

“It is disturbing that anyone would attempt to harm or intimidate lawmakers, but sadly not all that surprising in the current environment,” Sen. Spencer Deery, said Thursday, after police “thwarted” an attempt at his West Lafayette residence.

“Swatting” involves hoax calls or reports to emergency services intended to trigger armed responses — and can have lethal consequences for unwitting victims at the swatted location.

Deery, a vocal opponent of early congressional redistricting, was notified about 8 a.m. Thursday that police dispatch had received a report of domestic abuse at his address. It included a threat of violence to officers who responded.

“I am grateful to the West Lafayette Police Department for their professionalism and preparedness to recognize this as a swatting attempt,” Deery said, noting it was resolved without endangering his children or others in the neighborhood boarding buses to school.

He assured constituents, “We will continue to do our duty and to do what is in the best interest of our district, no matter the threats.”

Deery’s not the only one facing threats in the frenzy for early maps. Redistricting is traditionally done every 10 years, after the census.

Republican supermajorities drew the current congressional boundaries in 2021, maintaining a 7-2 GOP majority. Two blue districts cover northwest Indiana and Indianapolis. President Donald Trump and his supporters want Indiana to produce a 9-0 map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections as part of his push to keep GOP control over the U.S. House.

Trump has ratcheted up the pressure, telling Gov. Mike Braun on Tuesday that he “must produce” on redistricting. That day, Braun proclaimed he’d find ways to “compel” recalcitrant senators to obey his special session call after they voted to ignore it and adjourn.

Thursday’s attempt on Deery came a day after Sen. Dan Dernulc reported a foiled swatting attempt on his home in Highland.

Casey Smith / Indiana Capital Chronicle Secretary of State Diego Morales and Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith pose for a photo with supporters of redistricting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at the Indiana Statehouse.

“Local law enforcement officials were quick to analyze it, recognize the report was false and inform me of the attempt,” Dernulc said in a Wednesday statement.

He hasn’t yet made a decision on redistricting, telling the Capital Chronicle earlier this week it’s “because I haven’t even seen a map.”

“Until I see something, I don’t want it being like (Democratic former U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi, where they say you have to vote for something and then find out,” Dernulc said at the time.

Later, he called Wednesday’s attempt “scary and shocking.”

“I have always done my best to serve my community, be their voice, and work … to help make Indiana a great state,” Dernulc’s statement continued. “It is sad because of these efforts and work that I am villainized in some minds to the point of harmful retaliation. Threats to public officials cannot and should not be the norm. I hope to see justice for this illegal behavior.”

Another undecided Republican colleague, Sen. Greg Goode, reported a swatting attempt on his Terre Haute residence Sunday. It came hours after Trump called him out by name as a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” in a post to Truth Social.

Braun denounced the attempts as “absolutely terrible” on Thursday, telling reporters, “That’s way beyond the pale. Unacceptable. … All I’m saying as governor, leader of the state: stop it.”

Asked if he thought aggressive rhetoric had contributed, Braun responded that there’s “rhetoric on a lot of issues.” He said it “boils down to personal responsibility not to do something stupid.”

Deery also slammed an unpaid pizza delivery to his home this week, which he framed as a more subtle attempt at intimidation.

“This may seem like a harmless prank, and it certainly isn’t as serious as a swatting, but it still is an attempt to intimidate an elected official by conveying ‘we know where you live,'” Deery said. “Even this less serious tactic should be condemned and never normalized.”

