© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Sarratt, Kamara to start for IU against Purdue after injuries

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:59 PM EST
IU receiver Elijah Sarratt.
Indiana University Athletics
IU receiver Elijah Sarratt.

IU star receiver Elijah Sarratt will return from a hamstring injury and start against Purdue, coach Curt Cignetti said Monday.

Defensive end Mikail Kamara will also return, Cignetti said.

The rivalry game for the Old Oaken Bucket is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in West Lafayette.

Sarratt missed the past two games after sustaining an injury against Maryland. Kamara left the previous game, against Wisconsin, in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Cignetti said last weekend's bye came at a good time for the Hoosiers, who are 11-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally. They can complete an undefeated regular season against the Boilermakers.

"It was a much-needed off week, playing six games in a row late in the year," Cignetti said. "I think everybody that's playing is banged up, and I think the entire organization was a little tired. I could feel it, sense it, Penn State week and Wisconsin week, so I think it came at a really good time.

"Everybody seems to be refreshed. There was a lot of spirit at practice yesterday, and I can tell in the office everybody is rested up, so it's a good thing."

A victory would put IU in the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 6 in Indianapolis. Cignetti said he would not make personnel decisions against Purdue with an eye on the following week's game.

"Look, we are 100 percent focused on Purdue and nothing else," he said. "We have respect for Purdue. If you don't respect your opponent, then you're starting in a bad spot.

"I respect what I see on tape. They're playing hard. They're making plays. They're in games. They're doing a good job up there coaching, and we have to go up there prepared, and we got to play well.

"I mean, we're going on the road to play a Big Ten football team, in-state rival. That's all we're thinking about."

Purdue is also coming off a bye week. The Boilermakers are 0-8 in the Big Ten and 2-9 overall. They have not won a Big Ten game since beating IU at home in 2023. That was the last game before Cignetti became the coach.

First-year coach Barry Odom did not say whether his starting quarterback will be Ryan Browne or Malachi Singleton. Browne has started every game this season, but Singleton showed some promise in Purdue's last game, against Washington. Browne completed one of six passes in the game.

Odom was asked Monday if Purdue can replicate IU's success in football.

"Absolutely," he said. "You look at the opportunities that exist in college football today, in recruiting and expanded playoffs, and now retention and (revenue sharing) and all the things that go along with it. Purdue’s got every single thing that’s needed to have a really, really successful football program."
Tags
News Featured
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.