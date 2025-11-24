Sarratt, Kamara to start for IU against Purdue after injuries

IU star receiver Elijah Sarratt will return from a hamstring injury and start against Purdue, coach Curt Cignetti said Monday.

Defensive end Mikail Kamara will also return, Cignetti said.

The rivalry game for the Old Oaken Bucket is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in West Lafayette.

Sarratt missed the past two games after sustaining an injury against Maryland. Kamara left the previous game, against Wisconsin, in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Cignetti said last weekend's bye came at a good time for the Hoosiers, who are 11-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally. They can complete an undefeated regular season against the Boilermakers.

"It was a much-needed off week, playing six games in a row late in the year," Cignetti said. "I think everybody that's playing is banged up, and I think the entire organization was a little tired. I could feel it, sense it, Penn State week and Wisconsin week, so I think it came at a really good time.

"Everybody seems to be refreshed. There was a lot of spirit at practice yesterday, and I can tell in the office everybody is rested up, so it's a good thing."

A victory would put IU in the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 6 in Indianapolis. Cignetti said he would not make personnel decisions against Purdue with an eye on the following week's game.

"Look, we are 100 percent focused on Purdue and nothing else," he said. "We have respect for Purdue. If you don't respect your opponent, then you're starting in a bad spot.

"I respect what I see on tape. They're playing hard. They're making plays. They're in games. They're doing a good job up there coaching, and we have to go up there prepared, and we got to play well.

"I mean, we're going on the road to play a Big Ten football team, in-state rival. That's all we're thinking about."

Purdue is also coming off a bye week. The Boilermakers are 0-8 in the Big Ten and 2-9 overall. They have not won a Big Ten game since beating IU at home in 2023. That was the last game before Cignetti became the coach.

First-year coach Barry Odom did not say whether his starting quarterback will be Ryan Browne or Malachi Singleton. Browne has started every game this season, but Singleton showed some promise in Purdue's last game, against Washington. Browne completed one of six passes in the game.

Odom was asked Monday if Purdue can replicate IU's success in football.

"Absolutely," he said. "You look at the opportunities that exist in college football today, in recruiting and expanded playoffs, and now retention and (revenue sharing) and all the things that go along with it. Purdue’s got every single thing that’s needed to have a really, really successful football program."