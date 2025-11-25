© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Indiana police to increase sobriety checkpoints, patrols for dangerous driving 

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:19 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana law enforcement will begin the annual road safety campaign on Nov. 26, 2025.

As almost 2 million Hoosiers prepare for Thanksgiving travel, police in Indiana will start working overtime for the state’s annual road safety campaign.  

Starting Wednesday, travelers will see more sobriety checkpoints, larger police presence and other deterrents to dangerous driving, according to a release. 

Law enforcement officers begin working overtime Wednesday, focusing on impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt violations.  

The annual Safe Family Travel campaign, held in partnerships with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, will run through December.  

“By buckling up, slowing down, and never driving impaired, we can all help make Indiana’s roads safer this season,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. 
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
