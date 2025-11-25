Indiana police to increase sobriety checkpoints, patrols for dangerous driving
As almost 2 million Hoosiers prepare for Thanksgiving travel, police in Indiana will start working overtime for the state’s annual road safety campaign.
Starting Wednesday, travelers will see more sobriety checkpoints, larger police presence and other deterrents to dangerous driving, according to a release.
Law enforcement officers begin working overtime Wednesday, focusing on impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt violations.
The annual Safe Family Travel campaign, held in partnerships with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, will run through December.
“By buckling up, slowing down, and never driving impaired, we can all help make Indiana’s roads safer this season,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.