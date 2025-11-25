Northwest Indiana elected officials share concerns, hopes with redistricting push

Flipping a Northwest Indiana congressional seat held by Democrats for almost a century is a big goal of the mid-decade redistricting push.

First District U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan (D-Highland) says state senators are being pressured to do something they don't want to do. "I don't think it's ever going to be settled with the president of the United States adding pressure," Mrvan said. "I think that by him naming names, it elevated the swatting calls and it elevated threats."

The redistricting push has also generated backlash from local Democratic elected officials.

The Michigan City Council passed a resolution in opposition. Council member Donald Przybylinkski argued that redistricting should only take place following a census.

"It's every 10 years is when you can redistrict, not when you decide you need to win the midterm elections, that all of a sudden, this is what we're going to do in the United States of America," Przybylinkski said during the November 4 council meeting.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso City Council member Barbara Domer has advocated for more public involvement in redistricting at the city level. She says she's absolutely opposed to mid-decade redistricting even being considered.

"Obviously, this is for political gain, which should not even enter into the equation for drawing maps," Domer said. "No political gain."

Still, some Republicans see mid-decade redistricting as an opportunity. One of the most vocal supporters has been Lake County Republican party chair, county council member and Mrvan's opponent in 2024, Randy Niemeyer. He sees it as a way to counter other states that he feels have gained representation unfairly.

"The entire thing has been a power play from the start," Niemeyer said. "And the Republicans, in my opinion, need to take action to balance that back out, and the only tools we have, right now, are the redistricting tools."

Niemeyer notes that while the First District has been held by Democrats, its boundaries have shifted over time through previous redistricting. He believes a map that includes areas to the south and a little to the east has historical precedent and could do a good job of representing the Region's population.

No matter what shape it ends up taking, Mrvan says it won't change the way he represents the district. "As a human being, two things can happen," Mrvan said. "You can either coil, or you become motivated. I'm extremely motivated."

Even without mid-decade redistricting, the First District has become more competitive in recent elections. Niemeyer believes the Region's blue-collar voters are more conservative than the current Democratic party.

"As I've gotten to know people over my lifetime living here, most people that even vote Democrat are more conservative-leaning in how they live their life," Niemeyer said.

Still, he said it can be hard to convince "generational Democrats" to vote Republican. "Yeah, it's difficult. I received more votes than any Republican candidate in the history of this district, but it wasn't enough," Niemeyer said.

Still, Mrvan believes his efforts to work across party lines on the CHIPS and Science Act and upgrades to I-80/94 appeal to independents and moderate Republicans. "Ultimately, if you have an all-red state and an all-blue state, you are going to accelerate extremism, and the fact of the matter is they are not going to be one party in the majority infinitely," Mrvan said.

He pointed to the thousands of residents who voted for President Donald Trump and Governor Mike Braun, but also voted for him.

