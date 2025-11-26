© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington mail carrier accused of stealing 1,000 letters, packages

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:45 PM EST
Mailboxes and blue USPS collection boxes have been popular targets for thieves.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Police said Crabtree told them she had been sporadically stealing mail over the past several years.

A Bloomington mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service is accused of stealing money and drugs from more than 1,000 letters and packages.

Michelle Crabtree, 57, was charged with 31 counts of felony Theft and felony Official Misconduct in Monroe Circuit Court.

She worked at the Woodbridge Post Office at 3210 East 10th Street.

Police said Crabtree told them she had been sporadically stealing mail over the past several years. She told police she's a kleptomaniac and said more than once, "I should not be delivering mail," according to the Probable Cause Affidavit.

She told police she needed cash and, regarding some stolen packages, "I'll take their pot."

Crabtree's daughter told police she found two 30-gallon trash bags full of opened letters and packages.

Police recovered 31 checks worth almost $3,700 and eight gift cards. They also found marijuana and a pill with ecstasy. Michelle Crabtree told police they came from stolen mail.
