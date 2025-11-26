© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
For now, Bloomington has 18 percent chance of snow

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:09 PM EST
Uncertainty remains regarding the forecast this weekend, but there is increasing confidence in snow accumulation along and north of I-70 as a storm system moves through.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Weather forecasters are still unsure about a weather system moving through Indiana this weekend but say most snow accumulation will occur north of Terre Haute and Indianapolis.

National Weather Service forecasters in Indianapolis say Bloomington has an 18 percent chance of seeing more than three inches of snow. Lafayette has a 57 percent chance.

Scattered flurries and light snow showers along with freezing temperatures and high winds are expected through tonight.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
