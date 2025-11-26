For now, Bloomington has 18 percent chance of snow

Weather forecasters are still unsure about a weather system moving through Indiana this weekend but say most snow accumulation will occur north of Terre Haute and Indianapolis.

National Weather Service forecasters in Indianapolis say Bloomington has an 18 percent chance of seeing more than three inches of snow. Lafayette has a 57 percent chance.

Scattered flurries and light snow showers along with freezing temperatures and high winds are expected through tonight.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph.