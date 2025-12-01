© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Up to another three inches of snow expected tonight

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 1, 2025 at 2:16 PM EST
Snow will overspread central Indiana late today into this evening, accumulating to 2-4 inches for most areas before tapering off pre-dawn Tuesday.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Snow will overspread central Indiana late today into this evening, accumulating to 2-4 inches for most areas before tapering off pre-dawn Tuesday.

Another round of winter weather is expected tonight, bringing up to three inches of snow.

National Weather Service officials have issued a winter weather advisory for Indiana from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. tomorrow.

South central Indiana could see an additional one to three inches of snow. The northern parts of the state could see between two and five inches.

Snow could affect roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

Near zero wind chills are possible Wednesday and Thursday nights. Additional light snow or mixed precipitation is also possible Friday, into Saturday.
Tags
News Featured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.