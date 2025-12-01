Up to another three inches of snow expected tonight

Another round of winter weather is expected tonight, bringing up to three inches of snow.

National Weather Service officials have issued a winter weather advisory for Indiana from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. tomorrow.

South central Indiana could see an additional one to three inches of snow. The northern parts of the state could see between two and five inches.

Snow could affect roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

Near zero wind chills are possible Wednesday and Thursday nights. Additional light snow or mixed precipitation is also possible Friday, into Saturday.