Road work underway on State Road 46 in Ellettsville

Road work is underway on State Road 46 in downtown Ellettsville. Main Street heading west near North Sale Street is down to one lane.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working on a bridge over Jacks Defeat Creek.

E&B Paving, Inc., began phase one of the $4 million project Monday to be completed late spring depending on weather.

More bridge work is scheduled for eastbound and westbound State Road 46 next year with completion in the fall.

Motorists may experience delays and should use caution in the work zones.