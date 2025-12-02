© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Road work underway on State Road 46 in Ellettsville

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST
Motorists may experience delays and should use caution in the work zones.
Indiana Department of Transportation
Motorists may experience delays and should use caution in the work zones.  

Road work is underway on State Road 46 in downtown Ellettsville. Main Street heading west near North Sale Street is down to one lane. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working on a bridge over Jacks Defeat Creek. 

E&B Paving, Inc., began phase one of the $4 million project Monday to be completed late spring depending on weather. 

More bridge work is scheduled for eastbound and westbound State Road 46 next year with completion in the fall. 

Motorists may experience delays and should use caution in the work zones. 
Tags
News Featured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.