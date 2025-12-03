© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Governor launches family workplace program

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published December 3, 2025 at 2:31 PM EST
Eligible state employees can now bring their infants to work during the infant’s first six months under a new program.

Eligible state employees can now bring their infants to work during the infant’s first six months under a new program, Family First Workplace, Gov. Mike Braun announced Tuesday. The program will start as a pilot in his office, the Indiana health and personnel departments.

Family First Workplace builds on Braun’s parental leave policy for state employees which expanded paid parental leave for new parents, gave paid childbirth leave for women after giving birth and paid leave for those grieving the loss of a baby, the press release states.

This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to strengthening families, supporting working parents and promoting healthy early childhood development, Braun said in the release.

"Indiana is going to lead the nation in pro-family policy,” Braun said. “The parental bonding that happens in the first months of a child’s life are irreplaceable, and our new Family First Workplace pilot program helps parents stay connected to their newborns while continuing their careers. Indiana is building a culture that puts families first.” 

The program begins immediately and may expand to more agencies.
Natalie Fitzgibbons
