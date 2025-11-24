© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Lawmaker wants to encourage new employer-led child care funds to help increase access

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:30 PM EST
State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) Campbell said employers and other contributors could donate to the fund and the money would help alleviate financial stress associated with child care costs.
Zach Bundy
/
IPB News
State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) Campbell said employers and other contributors could donate to the fund and the money would help alleviate financial stress associated with child care costs.

The state made major cuts to its federal child care assistance programs over the past year, leaving many Hoosiers without access to affordable child care. And one lawmaker plans to author a bill in the coming legislative session aimed at closing child care gaps.

READ MORE: Indiana cuts child care provider reimbursements to close funding gap

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said she wants to help parents who are facing higher child care costs. One way is through a bill that she said would encourage employers to create a child care fund for their workers.

Campbell said employers and other contributors could donate to the fund and the money would help alleviate financial stress associated with child care costs.

"I think it'd be an enormous help to families. I mean, we're seeing the child care centers close across the state, and in my own community," Campbell said.

Campbell said this bill could also help more child care facilities stay open. She plans to author the bill in the upcoming session.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org
Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Featured
Timoria Cunningham
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.