How much snow did we get?

Above is a map of snowfall reports received at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis from Monday and Tuesday. The amounts listed may not match your location.

These totals are in addition to the snow received over the weekend.

Winter weather advisories were issued earlier this week for up to three inches of snow. Some area schools were delayed, closed, or switched to e-learning.

Forecasters said more snow is in the forecast Wednesday night. Minor accumulations of less than an inch are expected, but cold ground conditions will allow for quick accumulation on any untreated surfaces.

