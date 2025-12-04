Kirkwood brick sidewalks to be fixed for nearly $492,000

The red brick sidewalks on Kirkwood Avenue will stay that way after nearly a year of deliberations.

Bloomington’s Board of Public Works has reversed a decision to replace the brick sidewalks with concrete and will instead go forward with a $491,600 contract to replace damaged pavers and tripping hazards on the segment of Kirkwood from Indiana Avenue to Walnut Street.

About one year ago, the board awarded a contract for $240,115 to Wise Building Solutions to replace the brick pavers with concrete stamped in a herringbone pattern.

The contract was revoked in May after the contractor said it was unable to proceed with the project.

Bloomington Director of Street Operations Joe VanDeventer said the department is optimistic about this iteration of the project going to E&B.

“They’ve done a lot of jobs for the city of Bloomington and we’re very confident that they’ll do a really good job,” he said.

The project will involve replacing the base under the brick to ensure long-term stability of the sidewalk, with work to be completed in the summer of 2026.

Funding for the project is coming from the parking meter fund and cumulative capital development fund.

E&B Paving also won contracts for renovations on downtown alleys and for paving improvements on South Walnut Street and South Henderson Street. The work awarded to the company totals $1,183,215.