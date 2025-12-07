VIDEO: Fans spill onto Kirkwood celebrating Indiana's Big Ten title

The Indiana Hoosiers captured the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 1967 Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Fans took to Kirkwood Ave. to celebrate. Police closed portions of streets in the area and restricted parking anticipating the celebrations.

Indiana is the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time after going through the regular season and Big Ten championship game 13-0, ending Ohio State’s 14-week run atop the rankings.

Indiana locked up the top seed for their second straight appearance in the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers will play the winner of the Alabama at Oklahoma game in the Rose Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.