Mannheim Steamroller coming to Bloomington for its Christmas tour

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:26 PM EST
Mannheim Steamroller released its first Christmas album in 1984.
Courtesy Photo
Mannheim Steamroller released its first Christmas album in 1984.

Grammy-award winning musical group Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Indiana University Auditorium Tuesday evening as part of its annual Christmas tour. They were last in Bloomington in 2010. 

Mannheim Steamroller released its first Christmas album in 1984 and has done annual Christmas tours ever since. 

Drummer Tom Sharpe has been listening to Mannheim Steamroller’s music his entire life while he learned the drums and piano; he also studied classical and orchestral music in school. He joined the group as a drummer 18 years ago. He describes its style as a mix of classical sophistication and raw rock energy, with jazz and Baroque influences. 

“It can be high energy, you know, really driving,” he said. “And it can also be reflective and very emotional. There's some whimsy to it, there's a definite theatrical flair to it.” 

As the drummer, Sharpe’s role is to keep the music driving forward and on beat. When performing, his focus is to engage with the audience as much as possible. That’s why they all practice the music all year and memorize it. 

This will be drummer Tom Sharpe's 18th year touring with Mannheim Steamroller.
Bill Sitzmann
/
Courtesy photo
This will be drummer Tom Sharpe's 18th year touring with Mannheim Steamroller.

“We're not reading music on stage,” he said. “I go to rehearsal No. 1, I'm already not reading music at that point and making sure that all of our focus is outward towards the audience.” 

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and will run about two hours; it will include Christmas classics as well as new songs.  

“We're meant to play inspired so that we can leave you feeling inspired,” Sharpe said. “I think that we don't want anyone to go out and just think they heard a bunch of Christmas songs. We really want them to feel like they were a part of something really special.” 

Sharpe said even though he’s on the road a lot, it’s worth sharing music with people and continuing a 40-year tradition. 

“Life on the road is very different,” he said. “We consider ourselves fortunate to be able to do this and to be on the side of Christmas where we're the ones that are responsible for sharing this joy, and that that's something that we all are very, very, aware of and that we really do approach with great care…it's more than just playing Christmas songs, because you can go to your local anywhere and hear a Christmas concert.” 
Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.