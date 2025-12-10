Martin University will stop holding classes next year as it tries to fix financial issues

Martin University will pause operations later this month at the end of the current semester, citing financial and enrollment difficulties.

The Board of Trustees announced the decision Tuesday, noting the university, Indiana’s only predominantly Black institution, has no endowment to fall back on.

"Martin University's primary focus has always been on providing its students with an outstanding education," Board Chairman Joseph Perkins said in a statement. "A primary need of Martin's is for more community support. This includes funding for its vast first-generation college students who are fighting courageously to make a better life for their families.”

The university has faced long-term hurdles. The most recent federal data shows undergraduate enrollment at just 164 students, with 75% receiving income-based Pell grants. The graduation rate is 15%. While the university lowered tuition in 2023 to improve accessibility, the total cost for students remains around $13,500 annually, according to federal data.

The move to discontinue classes at the east side campus follows the departure of President Sean Huddleston, who stepped down Nov. 28. Perkins said Huddleston worked "tirelessly" to explore options to sustain the university but was unsuccessful.

"The board now finds it necessary to work on a plan regarding the university’s future," Perkins said in the statement.

Officials said they are discussing options to minimize interruptions for current students, according to a press release. The university is asking for donations to fund operations through the remainder of December.

Eric Weddle is WFYI's education editor. Contact Eric at eweddle@wfyi.org or follow him on X at @ericweddle