Whitten embraces change in State of University address

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten is embracing change.



Whitten delivered the annual State of the University address Tuesday at IU Indianapolis. Whitten highlighted the university’s work around the state and progress on the IU 2030 strategic plan. That plan focuses on service, research, and student success.



The university has weathered significant changes in the last year, including decreases in government funding , numerous legislative efforts to regulate college classrooms , and dramatic shifts in board leadership. Despite political and fiscal challenges, Whitten’s address was optimistic.



“Change is never easy, but we chose to embrace it,” she said. “We stopped settling for the status quo and started building a new model for leadership among the great public research universities.”



The university has doubled down on research efforts and talent development since Whitten took office in 2021.



“The evidence of our momentum is clear,” Whitten said. “Driven by the brilliance of our faculty researchers, we have reached a historic milestone, $1 billion in annual research expenditures — a 34 percent increase since 2021.”



Massive investments from partners such as Eli Lilly have made new facilities, partnerships and laboratories possible, especially at IU’s Indianapolis campus.



Last week, IU and Lilly committed to a $40 million, five-year partnership for clinical trials. Another Indianapolis initiative, IU LAB, or the IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences , was made possible through a $138 million investment from Lilly Endowment Inc.



IU is spending more than $90 million to attract new faculty, including $47 million to recruit faculty to its Bloomington campus.



“As part of this initiative, we have so far hired outstanding faculty members in cybersecurity, microelectronics, applied quantum information science, physics, biology, intelligent systems engineering and other disciplines,” Whitten said.



IU has faced criticism for its free speech policies and been accused of censorship under Whitten’s leadership. Whitten and faculty leaders are considering adopting t he Chicago Principles , a statement on the value of free expression.



In her address Tuesday, Whitten said the free exchange of ideas matters deeply.



“At Indiana University, free speech and freedom of expression are essential to developing a dynamic, respectful and workforce-ready generation, and to powering discovery that earnestly seeks truth and in the spirit of engaging with a diverse array of voices,” Whitten said.



This fall, IU enrolled almost 90,000 students, breaking records in enrollment at IU Bloomington and IU Online programs.

The university froze tuition after prompts from Gov. Mike Braun this year. More than half of undergraduate students graduate without debt, Whitten said.



“​​We're committed to ensuring that an Indiana University education remains within reach so every student, regardless of background, can access the opportunities that they deserve,” Whitten said.