Teammates weigh in on IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza for Heisman

In downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night, chants of "Heisman-doza" filled the night.

Indiana not only won the Big Ten Championship in Indy, defeating previously top-ranked Ohio State, but also has a clear front-runner for the Heisman Trophy in quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the second choice in betting odds. The Heisman ceremony is Saturday night in New York.



For his teammates, Mendoza is their only choice for the trophy.

“For me, that's my Heisman (winner)," linebacker Aiden Fisher said. "I think that should be America's Heisman. He's the best football player in the country, and I don't think it's close.”



Those sentiments are shared by center Pat Coogan.

"I mean, he's absolutely the Heisman (winner)," Coogan said. "I'll campaign for myself, like we all see how talented he is. He's absolutely the toughest quarterback in the country, there's no doubt in my mind, he is our rock, and he is the reason we have so much success on Saturdays."

Receiver Elijah Sarratt, who caught the go-ahead touchdown from Mendoza in the Big Ten Championship, said Mendoza’s work off the field makes him deserving of the award.

“It's what he does outside of the game hours, the practice hours, the time that he spends in here, watching film after practices, staying out there, going over the plays," Sarratt said. "I've played with a lot of quarterbacks, but for me to see the work that he puts in every single day, it motivates me to continue to be on my stuff."

If he wins, Mendoza would be the first Heisman winner in IU history, Running back Anthony Thompson came closest, finishing second in 1989.

The Hoosiers don't play again for more than three weeks — Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. Sarratt is excited to be back in that stadium, where the Hoosiers defeated UCLA last season.

"It's amazing being in the Rose Bowl, that's like a legendary game, just playing on that field last year, it felt cool,” Sarratt said. "Being there January 1st, I know it's going to be packed out there like it’s a legendary atmosphere. I can’t wait."