© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teammates weigh in on IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza for Heisman

WFIU | By Mike Badrov
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind.
Darron Cummings
/
AP
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind.

In downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night, chants of "Heisman-doza" filled the night.

Indiana not only won the Big Ten Championship in Indy, defeating previously top-ranked Ohio State, but also has a clear front-runner for the Heisman Trophy in quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the second choice in betting odds. The Heisman ceremony is Saturday night in New York.
       
For his teammates, Mendoza is their only choice for the trophy.

“For me, that's my Heisman (winner)," linebacker Aiden Fisher said. "I think that should be America's Heisman. He's the best football player in the country, and I don't think it's close.”
            
Those sentiments are shared by center Pat Coogan.

"I mean, he's absolutely the Heisman (winner)," Coogan said. "I'll campaign for myself, like we all see how talented he is. He's absolutely the toughest quarterback in the country, there's no doubt in my mind, he is our rock, and he is the reason we have so much success on Saturdays."

Receiver Elijah Sarratt, who caught the go-ahead touchdown from Mendoza in the Big Ten Championship, said Mendoza’s work off the field makes him deserving of the award.

“It's what he does outside of the game hours, the practice hours, the time that he spends in here, watching film after practices, staying out there, going over the plays," Sarratt said. "I've played with a lot of quarterbacks, but for me to see the work that he puts in every single day, it motivates me to continue to be on my stuff."

 If he wins, Mendoza would be the first Heisman winner in IU history, Running back Anthony Thompson came closest, finishing second in 1989.

The Hoosiers don't play again for more than three weeks — Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. Sarratt is excited to be back in that stadium, where the Hoosiers defeated UCLA last season.

"It's amazing being in the Rose Bowl, that's like a legendary game, just playing on that field last year, it felt cool,” Sarratt said. "Being there January 1st, I know it's going to be packed out there like it’s a legendary atmosphere. I can’t wait."
Tags
News Featured
Mike Badrov
Multi-Industry Reporter/Anchor for IU Student Media through the IDS Newspaper, IUSTV News and Sports, and WIUX Sports Radio
See stories by Mike Badrov

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.