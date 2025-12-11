© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Afghan refugee arrested in Bloomington, family seeks answers

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
/
Wikimedia Commons
Last December, Amir applied for asylum. His brother-in-law said he did everything by the book.

ICE is detaining a Bloomington man from Afghanistan at rural Indiana county jail. His friends and family say they have no idea why.

Amir (who they refer to by a pseudonym for fear of retribution by the Taliban) is married and works at Indiana University. He lives with his wife, and the two have a baby on the way.

Amir and his mother-in-law left their English class at Broadview Learning Center around noon Monday and were driving on Rogers when agents identifying themselves as FBI pulled them over, according to Amir’s brother-in-law.

FBI spokesperson Chris Bavender told WFIU/WTIU that agents made four court-authorized arrests for firearms and drug offenses Monday but did not indicate that the agency was involved in detaining Amir. For immigration related questions, she referred to ICE.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Amir came to America via the southern border in 2024 using the CPB One app to schedule an appointment, according to his friend Dave Meyer.

He was granted one year of humanitarian parole starting that July and given permission to work. Last December, Amir applied for asylum. His case is still pending.

Amir’s brother-in-law said he did everything by the book.

“He is not doing anything wrong, even a speed ticket or something,” his brother-in-law said. “I don’t know why he is being detained.”

Read more: Plight of Bloomington immigrant detained by ICE is shared by many

He was told by Amir that officers are stopping by the room where he’s held with other migrants and offering to deport them to their home countries. So far, he’s refused.

“Now he’s just moldering in jail because he did everything he was supposed to do, and the administration has decided that Afghans are undesirable,” Meyer said.

According to Meyer, Amir was previously jailed by the Taliban and interrogated about a relative. A village elder interceded on his behalf, and he made plans to flee the country.

After the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard troops in Washington, DC, by an Afghan refugee in November, the Trump administration announced it would stop issuing visas to people from the country and pause all asylum decisions.

Amir and his family received support from Exodus Refugee Immigration, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that helps connected asylum seekers with coaching, jobs and resources.

Director of legal services for Exodus Rachel Van Tyle said she was aware of several Afghans recently detained in both Bloomington and Indianapolis but wouldn’t comment on specific cases.

“Those who have fled their home countries because of war and violence and who are legally seeking asylum in the US should be able to live safely in our communities,” Van Tyle said.

“He’s not a criminal or something, he’s very kind,” his brother-in-law said. “But unfortunately, this happened, so my mom always is crying about the situation with him.”

Amir’s initial appearance before an immigration judge is set for next Wednesday, according to a case locator.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
