News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
2 to 5 inches of more snow coming Saturday

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:22 PM EST
Gusts to 20 mph may blow and drift what will be a fluffier snow. Bitter cold to follow Saturday night into Monday.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Gusts to 20 mph may blow and drift what will be a fluffier snow. Bitter cold to follow Saturday night into Monday.

Another weather system could bring a burst of snow Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Heavier snowfall is expected along I-74 along with gusty winds making travel conditions hazardous.

Bloomington could see one to six inches of additional snow, while Indianapolis could see four to eight inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until midnight for most of south-central Indiana.

Read more: Available shelters in Bloomington amid the winter season, donations needed for the winter

Saturday will also bring cold temperatures. Saturday night’s low could fall to 0 degrees. Sunday’s daytime high is forecast to be 12 degrees. The wind chill will be well below zero.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
