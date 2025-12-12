2 to 5 inches of more snow coming Saturday

Another weather system could bring a burst of snow Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Heavier snowfall is expected along I-74 along with gusty winds making travel conditions hazardous.

Bloomington could see one to six inches of additional snow, while Indianapolis could see four to eight inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday until midnight for most of south-central Indiana.

Saturday will also bring cold temperatures. Saturday night’s low could fall to 0 degrees. Sunday’s daytime high is forecast to be 12 degrees. The wind chill will be well below zero.