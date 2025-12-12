Bloomington woman arrested after bomb threat

A Bloomington woman was arrested hours after police say she threatened the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the department’s Records Division received a phone call around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday from a woman who said she intended to kill people and planned to fire an explosive device into the county’s emergency dispatch center. The caller did not give her name before she hung up.

Shortly after, police say the same woman called back and demanded that the dispatch center be evacuated.

BPD said officers were immediately sent to the building to secure the area while detectives started an investigation. Investigators traced the caller’s phone number to Bloomington resident 49-year-old Star L. Bragg.

Detectives found Bragg at her home on the 1100 block of N. Crescent Rd. She was taken into custody and is now at the Monroe County Jail on a level 6 felony charge of intimidation.