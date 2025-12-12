© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bloomington woman arrested after bomb threat

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published December 12, 2025 at 12:58 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Star L. Bragg was taken into custody Wednesday and is now at the Monroe County Jail on a level 6 felony charge of intimidation.

A Bloomington woman was arrested hours after police say she threatened the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the department’s Records Division received a phone call around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday from a woman who said she intended to kill people and planned to fire an explosive device into the county’s emergency dispatch center. The caller did not give her name before she hung up.

Shortly after, police say the same woman called back and demanded that the dispatch center be evacuated.

BPD said officers were immediately sent to the building to secure the area while detectives started an investigation. Investigators traced the caller’s phone number to Bloomington resident 49-year-old Star L. Bragg.

Detectives found Bragg at her home on the 1100 block of N. Crescent Rd. She was taken into custody and is now at the Monroe County Jail on a level 6 felony charge of intimidation.
Tags
News Featured
Elyse Perry
See stories by Elyse Perry
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.