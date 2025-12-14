© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
How much snow did we get Saturday?

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 14, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
Snowfall totals range from under 2 inches in far SW portions of central Indiana to between 4.5 and 6.5 inches across most of the rest of the area.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Snowfall totals range from under 2 inches in far SW portions of central Indiana to between 4.5 and 6.5 inches across most of the rest of the area.

National Weather Service officials report Bloomington received 4.6 inches of more snow Saturday.

Lebanon had the most with 6.5 inches. Terre Haute is reported to have received 5.2 inches.

The official snowfall total at Indianapolis International Airport was 5.4 inches.

Some counties are still under a travel watch - meaning essential travel only.

A cold weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected that could result in hypothermia.

Read more: Available shelters in Bloomington amid the winter season, donations needed for the winter

For delays and closings - and weather alerts, click below.

WFIU and WTIU reported delays and closings

