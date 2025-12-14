How much snow did we get Saturday?

National Weather Service officials report Bloomington received 4.6 inches of more snow Saturday.

Lebanon had the most with 6.5 inches. Terre Haute is reported to have received 5.2 inches.

The official snowfall total at Indianapolis International Airport was 5.4 inches.

Some counties are still under a travel watch - meaning essential travel only.

A cold weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. Very cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected that could result in hypothermia.

