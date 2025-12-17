© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Three people facing charges following shooting in Brown County this past weekend

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Courtesy Brown County Sheriff's Office
Three people are facing charges following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Brown County this past weekend. T

Three people are facing charges following a shooting at a Dollar General store in Brown County this past weekend. Two people were injured in the shooting.

Brown County Sheriff officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a shots-fired call at the Dollar General store in Bean Blossom.

Officers found Kayden Barnard of Anderson and Corbyn Harris from Martinsville both suffering from gunshot wounds. A third person was detained and later treated for hypothermia but released.

During the investigation, police learned Barnard had traveled to Brown County to sell a gun to Trey Boyd.

Boyd, Harris, and a juvenile allegedly tried to rob Barnard of the firearm. Barnard was shot and he returned fire, hitting Harris. Both were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

Boyd and Harris are facing level 2 felony robbery charges. The juvenile is facing charges in juvenile court, which will remain sealed.
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
