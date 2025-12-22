Fishers realtor Catherine Torzewski becomes latest candidate in open Indiana Senate race

Fishers-area realtor and small business owner Catherine Torzewski is the latest candidate to enter the race for central Indiana’s Senate District 31 seat.

Torzewski, a Democrat, announced Monday her plans to run for the politically competitive district that spans the northeastern corner of Indianapolis and parts of Fishers in Hamilton County.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, who announced earlier this month that he will not seek a second term.

Torzewski is the latest candidate — and second Democrat — to announce a run for the open seat.

Last week, term-limited Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said he would seek the District 31 seat, setting up an early contest in one of the state’s few closely divided Senate districts.

On the Republican side, Hamilton Southeastern School Board President Juanita Albright has announced her plans to run and and Fishers City Councilor Tiffanie Ditlevson formed the exploratory committee.

Torzewski said her platform is focused on public education, safety and less political division.

“Voters in Senate district 31 are tired of the polarizing politics. They want lawmakers to get back to Hoosier values, values that prioritize public school funding, safety, and a comfortable life for all,” she said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I’m committed to a different kind of politics, one that is transparent and authentic. I’m raising my kids here, I’m doing business here, my friends and family all live here. Indiana is home, and I want to make it the best place it possibly can be.”

Torzewski grew up on the east side of Indianapolis and attended Saint Simon Catholic School and Scecina Memorial High School, according to her campaign release. Her mother worked as a local librarian and her father was a Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 union member. Torzewski credited her upbringing with “forming her sense of community and pride.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis in 2005 and now works as a central Indiana Realtor. She also owns a small business that focuses on investment properties and is active with the MIBOR Association, serving on committees and participating in the organization’s Real Estate Academy of Leadership.

Torzewski additionally serves on the Lawrence Township School Foundation Board and volunteers with a local Moms Demand Action chapter, where she advocates for policies like safe firearm storage and the Jake Laird Law.

She has also worked on political campaigns in both Marion and Hamilton counties, including Democrat Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn’s 2024 reelection campaign and the 2023 Fishers City Council campaign for Howard Stevenson, also a Democrat.

