© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor says Terre Haute isn’t taking additional appropriations requests

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 22, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun
Joe Hren
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun says the city isn’t taking additional appropriations requests. 

He said usually the city passes ordinances to fund unexpected expenses in December, but not this year. 

“Because we believe in fiscal responsibility, and I know other cities believe in it as well, but we're also hyper aware of the impacts of Senate Enrollment Act One in 2028 there's going to be budget challenges,” Sakbun said. 

Listen to more: Terre Haute's Sakbun on bomb threat, redistricting, no year-end funding

He said the city must grow its surplus to help fill funding gaps due to legislation passed by last year’s General Assembly.  

He hopes to work with state legislators on the local government implications of the bill. 

“Because they're not from local government, and their analysis of it only focused on property tax, not the income tax portion,” Sakbun said. 

He said he plans to use money not spent this year to address other cost overruns. 
Tags
News Featured
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.