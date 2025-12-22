Mayor says Terre Haute isn’t taking additional appropriations requests

Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun says the city isn’t taking additional appropriations requests.

He said usually the city passes ordinances to fund unexpected expenses in December, but not this year.

“Because we believe in fiscal responsibility, and I know other cities believe in it as well, but we're also hyper aware of the impacts of Senate Enrollment Act One in 2028 there's going to be budget challenges,” Sakbun said.

He said the city must grow its surplus to help fill funding gaps due to legislation passed by last year’s General Assembly.

He hopes to work with state legislators on the local government implications of the bill.

“Because they're not from local government, and their analysis of it only focused on property tax, not the income tax portion,” Sakbun said.

He said he plans to use money not spent this year to address other cost overruns.