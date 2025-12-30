Holidays bringing debt for Americans, survey says

As the year creeps to an end, Americans are winding down their holiday spending.

And according to a new LendingTree survey, many of them are now in debt for it. The survey found more than one-third of Americans took on debt, averaging about $1,200.That’shigher than last year.

The survey also found parents with children younger than 18 are significantly more likely to take on debt. They borrowed an average of about $1,300. Americans who earned six figures were the most likely to borrow for the holidays, with about $1,500 of debt.

Of the more than 2,000 respondents, LendingTree’s survey found 41% were paying off debt from last season.