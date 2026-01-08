© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Elements in Indiana's toxic coal ash worth billions, could still be too expensive to mine

WFIU | By Rebecca Thiele
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:31 PM EST
Members of the council sit in a half circle around the speaker, Maria Mastalerz of the Indiana Geological and Water Survey.
Courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
The Indiana Rare Earth Recovery Council approved the report at its meeting at the Indiana Statehouse in December. The council includes the state secretaries of energy, commerce and transportation as well as state department heads, lawmakers and other stakeholders.

Recovering rare earth elements from toxic coal ash could be a win-win for Indiana’s environment and its economy. These are used in things like electric vehicle batteries, medical equipment, jet engines and wind turbines.

A new report shows Indiana has a long way to go before extracting those elements is profitable, however.

The U.S. relies on imports for most of its rare earth elements. China produces more than half of the world’s supply and handles nearly all of the processing power.

Indiana burns more coal than any state except Texas — all of that coal waste could present and opportunity.

The new Indiana Rare Earth Recovery Council report estimates Indiana’s coal ash could hold more than $5.8 billion worth of rare earth elements. While there are ways to extract them, they’re not cheap and no company is doing this on a large scale.

Maria Mastalerz is with the Indiana Geological and Water Survey and co-authored the report. At the Rare Earth Recovery Council's meeting last month, she said Indiana will likely have to extract other valuable metals or produce other products from the ash to lower the cost.

Coal ash can be used to make things like concrete and drywall.

“Is it easy to do that? No, but that’s the way we have to think if we want to make it economically viable," Mastalerz said.

The report recommends the state develop pilot projects to test ways to recover rare earth elements. It also suggests offering tax credits for that work, pursuing federal funding and streamlining permitting for the projects.

READ MORE: Braun signs orders on mining coal ash for metals, statewide water inventory

Mastalerz said Duke Energy has the largest coal ash impoundments, which are likely to be the most profitable. She said it's important that the state get Duke on board.

Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues. Before coming to Bloomington, she worked for WMUK Radio in Kalamazoo, Michigan on the arts and environment beats. Thiele was born in St. Louis and is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
