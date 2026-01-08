© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
INDOT pausing more than 300 projects

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIUNews
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it is postponing more than 300 projects due to funding issues. The projects are not outright cancelled, but their scope and timing are impacted.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is postponing more than 300 projects due to funding issues.  
 
The projects are delayed due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and decreasing gas tax revenue, a department spokesperson said. The delays mostly affect the timing and scope of the projects.  
 
Aaron Wainscott, INDOT legislative director, confirmed the number of postponed projects has grown in the last year at a Jan. 5 committee meeting. Wainscott said for example, a large project in near northern Indianapolis will be broken into three parts due to funding constraints. 
 
“It's not necessarily just, ‘Oh, this road isn't going to get a traffic signal, or this road isn't going to get an extra turn lane,’” Wainscott told representatives. “It's major projects, like a full improvement of the northwest quadrant, 465 and 65 up there.” 
 
Wainscott said he did not know the exact costs associated with the postponements, but he said he could provide that information in future committee meetings.  
 
The department spokesperson said they are working to put together a list of impacted projects. The department’s planning approach prioritizes projects based on safety, preservation, mobility, economic impact, and available funding. 
 
“We have adjusted our capital program using these criteria, with the impacts primarily being to the scope and timeline of affected projects, not complete cancellation,” the department said.  
 
A map of the department’s projects through 2030 are available online, along with the estimated cost and completion date of each project.  
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
