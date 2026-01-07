© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Indiana Farm Bureau prioritizes tax relief, rural issues for legislative session

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:18 PM EST
Indiana Farm Bureau president Randy Kron speaks at the 2026 Legislative Forum.
Heidi Gant
/
Indiana Farm Bureau
Indiana Farm Bureau leaders and members met in Indianapolis for the 2026 Legislative Forum.

The Indiana Farm Bureau is back at the Statehouse to advocate for the agriculture industry.

Bureau leaders and members met Wednesday to plan for the 2026 legislative session. Lawmakers will meet as the agriculture industry deals with rising costs, debt and bankruptcies.

The Farm Bureau said last fall it is working to strengthen rural communities and preserve productive farmland. Property tax relief is another top priority.

Last year, Indiana overhauled property taxes and local government funding under Senate Enrolled Act 1. As farmers seek more tax relief, Purdue University emeritus professor Larry DeBoer says lawmakers will probably be open to changes.

“Almost inevitably, there will be tweaks,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer said Hoosiers with cheaper rural homes will probably not see as many benefits from SEA 1 as those with pricier homes.

Lawmakers will meet for a short legislative session, likely ending next month. Wednesday was the deadline to submit new bills.

In addition to tax bills, the Indiana Farm Bureau has its eyes on a number of agricultural and rural issues, such as a bill that would formally designate emergency medical services as essential, which could increase access in rural areas.

“We're in, like, a seven-week sprint to handle some really, really weighty issues,” said Ryan Hoff, the bureau’s senior director of government affairs.

Farm Bureau Members met Wednesday with legislators and heard from State Director of Agriculture Don Lamb.

Katrina Hall, senior director of policy strategy and advocacy with the Indiana Farm Bureau, encouraged members to get involved locally.

“This is an opportunity for grassroots organization and to believe in grassroots government,” Hall said.
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
