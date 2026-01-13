Philanthropist Lois Eskenazi passes away at age 92

Well-known Indiana philanthropist Lois Eskenazi passed away last week near her part-time home in Florida at the age of 92. Multiple Indiana leaders expressed their gratitude for her contribution to health and the arts.

Lois Eskenazi and her husband, Sidney, are the namesake for a hospital in Indianapolis as well as Indiana University’s school of art and its art museum.

Wilma E. Kelley Director for the museum, Mindy Besaws said the couple's donation to museum's renovation efforts helped to fund more space for viewing, conservation and for students to make their own art.

The museum also hired an art therapist to create programming for the wider Bloomington community — merging Eskenazi’s passion for both art and mental health.

“So if you come to a drop in, for example, and bring your crochet or your knitting. You're thinking, taking a pause, doing a hands-on activity — but it's also about, as you're working, it's connecting with other people," Besaw said.

Eskenazi was a painter herself and has often gained recognition from the Hoosier Salon and Indiana State Fair art exhibit.

In a statement , IU President Pamela Whitten said the Eskenazi family has “understood that a great public university strengthens the cultural and civic life of an entire state and acted on that belief.”

Lois and Sidney met as students at IU, where she studied to become a medical and lab technician.

The couple set up a scholarship fund for IU law students in Bloomington and Indianapolis as well as for the Herron School of Art and Design and the IU Medical School.

They also gifted endowments to places of importance in the Jewish community in Indianapolis — including the Jewish Community Center, the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, and the historically Jewish senior home Hooverwood Living.

The IU Foundation also honored the couple with the 2020 Herman B. Wells Visionary Award.