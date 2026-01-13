Senate committee advances Indiana anti-doxing bill tied to redistricting threats

Efforts to criminalize doxing in Indiana moved forward Tuesday after a Senate committee approved legislation targeting the malicious and “intentional” online disclosure of personal information.

The proposal was filed amid ongoing concerns about threats and harassment tied to recent redistricting fights and now heads to the full chamber for further consideration.

Senate Bill 140, authored by Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, cleared the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee on a 6–1 vote after lawmakers adopted a narrowing amendment. Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, cast the sole no vote, citing lingering concerns about the bill’s “broad” scope.

The underlying bill would create a new criminal offense for doxing — defined as the intentional sharing of personal information about a “targeted person” — or someone closely connected to them — when done with the intent to threaten or place them in fear of bodily harm.

Lawmakers have said the proposal was prompted by a string of bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting legislators and others during the December redistricting debate.

Before advancing, the committee adopted an amendment to narrow the bill’s reach by removing “coworkers” from the definition of a person closely connected to the targeted individual and explicitly stating that “personal information” could include only an individual’s name.

Committee chair Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, said the amendment addressed concerns Brown had raised previously about the bill’s breadth.

“I heard Sen. Brown and I agreed with her,” Freeman said. “I thought (the language) was a little broad. I agreed — took it out.”

Still, Brown said she remained uneasy even after the change, particularly with language that could sweep in private communications.

“I am a little bit concerned, too, about the broadness of the section with respect to any email, post, text,” Brown said. “You could even be texting … or emailing someone privately … and they would be included in this.”

Freeman said further changes could come later in the legislative process.

“Not disagreeing with you,” Freeman said. “My suggestion would be, let’s move it. Let’s get it out of here, and I’m happy to continue to work on it.”

Targeted lawmakers included those for and against President Donald Trump’s failed push to eliminate Indiana’s two Democratic congressional seats in favor of a 9-0 Republican delegation, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Indiana Senate voted the maps down mid-December, after months of intense pressure and weeks of threats.

Those included swatting attempts at lawmakers’ homes — hoax reports to emergency services intended to trigger armed responses — plus bomb threats and more. No arrests have been made.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.