Championship gameday in Bloomington: Updates here

Bloomington is preparing for what might be the biggest game in the history of IU athletics — the college football national championship game against Miami, which could finish a 16-0 season for the Hoosiers.

10:30 a.m.:

Sid, a senior at IU, said he arrived outside of Nick's at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

"We're in the natty," he said. "That's insane."

Some would say lining up overnight in 10-degree temperatures to watch a game on television is insane.

"There's a reason we've been here since 10:30," he said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm glad we're here to do it."

Overnight:

The Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood Avenue posted on X around midnight, asking people not to camp out for a place in line before doors open at 11 a.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game.

"While we understand and appreciate the undeniable excitement for tomorrow’s National Championship game, we do ask that people put their safety first this evening," the post said. "Tonight's temps are going to be dangerously cold over-night."

The post asked people not to line up until 7 a.m., but said it was probably futile.

"Understanding that some might not heed this request, we are going to ask that those who might stay, do not block the city's sidewalks as it creates a hazard for pedestrians," the post said.

🚨Hoosier Nation : we felt the need to address the gathering crowd outside ahead of tomorrow's celebration and events.



