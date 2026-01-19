© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Championship gameday in Bloomington: Updates here

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published January 19, 2026 at 9:54 AM EST
Football fans lined up outside The Upstairs Pub at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Ethan Sandweiss
Football fans lined up outside The Upstairs Pub at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Bloomington is preparing for what might be the biggest game in the history of IU athletics — the college football national championship game against Miami, which could finish a 16-0 season for the Hoosiers.

10:30 a.m.:

Sid, a senior at IU, said he arrived outside of Nick's at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

"We're in the natty," he said. "That's insane."

Some would say lining up overnight in 10-degree temperatures to watch a game on television is insane.

"There's a reason we've been here since 10:30," he said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'm glad we're here to do it."

Overnight:

The Upstairs Pub on Kirkwood Avenue posted on X around midnight, asking people not to camp out for a place in line before doors open at 11 a.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game.

"While we understand and appreciate the undeniable excitement for tomorrow’s National Championship game, we do ask that people put their safety first this evening," the post said. "Tonight's temps are going to be dangerously cold over-night."

The post asked people not to line up until 7 a.m., but said it was probably futile.

"Understanding that some might not heed this request, we are going to ask that those who might stay, do not block the city's sidewalks as it creates a hazard for pedestrians," the post said.
Tags
News FeaturedTop
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.