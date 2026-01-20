© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DeSantis loses bet on Miami Hurricanes, owes Indiana Governor Mike Braun key lime pie and stone crabs

WFIU | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:18 PM EST
Indiana Governor Mike Braun
Michael Conroy
/
AP Photo
Indiana Governor Mike Braun

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he owes Indiana Gov. Mike Braun some key lime pie and stone crabs for losing a bet after Indiana’s 27-21 win over Miami earned the college football team the national championship.

DeSantis said at a news conference on nursing education that he will be sending the key lime pie, as well as stone crabs from the famous Miami Beach eatery, Joe’s Stone Crab, to the Indiana governor due to his losing wager on the Miami Hurricanes at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers Monday night in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Florida governor said he had been promised sugar cream pie, also known as Hoosier pie, and pork tenderloin from the Indiana governor if Miami had won.

DeSantis joked that it might be quicker just to drop off the pie and stone crabs at Marco Island, a barrier island on Florida’s southwest coast which is popular with Midwestern vacationers and snowbirds this time of year.

“You know, honestly, half of Indiana is in Marco Island this time of year,” DeSantis said. “Can I just bring this stuff to Marco Island? It would be a lot easier for us.”
Tags
News Featured
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.