Monroe County firehouses leave doors open after warming stations officially close

With temperatures plummeting well below freezing, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency opened firehouses around the county as warming centers on Monday.

While the warming stations officially are no longer in effect, fire officials have said they will not turn anyone away.

The warming stations were located at:

● Bloomington Fire Station 1, 300 E. Fourth St., Bloomington

● Ellettsville Fire Department headquarters, 5080 W. Ind. 46, Ellettsville

● Monroe Fire Protection District – Perry, 3953 S. Kennedy Drive, Bloomington

● Monroe Fire Protection District – Clear Creek, 9094 S. Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington

● Monroe Fire Protection District – Indiana Creek, 8019 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington

● Monroe Fire Protection District – Bloomington, 5081 N. Old Ind. 37, Bloomington

● Monroe Fire Protection District – Van Buren, 2130 S. Kirby Road, Bloomington

● Monroe Fire Protection District – Benton, 7606 E. Ind. 45, Bloomington

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Feb. 3.

