Monroe County firehouses leave doors open after warming stations officially close

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:19 PM EST
Fire truck
WFIU/WTIU News
Monroe County firehouses say they won't turn people away as temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Feb. 3.

With temperatures plummeting well below freezing, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency opened firehouses around the county as warming centers on Monday.

While the warming stations officially are no longer in effect, fire officials have said they will not turn anyone away.

The warming stations were located at:

● Bloomington Fire Station 1, 300 E. Fourth St., Bloomington
● Ellettsville Fire Department headquarters, 5080 W. Ind. 46, Ellettsville
● Monroe Fire Protection District – Perry, 3953 S. Kennedy Drive, Bloomington
● Monroe Fire Protection District – Clear Creek, 9094 S. Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington
● Monroe Fire Protection District – Indiana Creek, 8019 S. Rockport Road, Bloomington
● Monroe Fire Protection District – Bloomington, 5081 N. Old Ind. 37, Bloomington
● Monroe Fire Protection District – Van Buren, 2130 S. Kirby Road, Bloomington
● Monroe Fire Protection District – Benton, 7606 E. Ind. 45, Bloomington

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Feb. 3.
Elyse Perry
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.