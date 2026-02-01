Bill on reducing lieutenant governor's agricultural duties introduced

A bill introduced in the Indiana Senate would remove some of the responsibilities of the state’s lieutenant governor.

Senate Bill 202, authored by Sen. James Buck (R-District 21) and Sen. Susan Glick (R-District 13), would make the state Department of Agriculture an executive agency and would remove the lieutenant governor’s responsibility for the implementation of it.

The bill also specifies that the lieutenant governor is not the secretary of agriculture and rural development. The lieutenant governor would still appoint members of certain boards and serve as an ex-officio member of the corn marketing council.

The bill had its first reading Wednesday and has been referred to the Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.