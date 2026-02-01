© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bill on reducing lieutenant governor's agricultural duties introduced

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published January 8, 2025 at 6:04 PM EST
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News

A bill introduced in the Indiana Senate would remove some of the responsibilities of the state’s lieutenant governor.

Senate Bill 202, authored by Sen. James Buck (R-District 21) and Sen. Susan Glick (R-District 13), would make the state Department of Agriculture an executive agency and would remove the lieutenant governor’s responsibility for the implementation of it.

The bill also specifies that the lieutenant governor is not the secretary of agriculture and rural development. The lieutenant governor would still appoint members of certain boards and serve as an ex-officio member of the corn marketing council.

The bill had its first reading Wednesday and has been referred to the Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.