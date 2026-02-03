© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Despite federal deadline, DEI programs appeared to go on as usual at IU

WFIU | By Razan Omar
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:07 PM EST
IU's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office.
IU's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office.

Despite a Friday deadline set by the Trump administration for universities to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, Indiana University’s DEI offices and cultural centers appeared to be operating as usual Friday.

While the administration has warned that non-compliance could result in the loss of federal funding, many universities are moving forward with DEI initiatives, asserting that they are on solid ground.

On Friday, WFIU News visited IU’s cultural centers and DEI office. There was no indication of closures or program terminations that some universities have implemented.

An IU spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Ohio State University, which closed its Office of Diversity and Inclusion, had student protests Friday. They organized a silent sit-in outside the Center for Belonging and Social Change.

In Kentucky, “Day of DEI” protests organized by Kentucky Students for DEI happened at universities across the state.
News
Razan Omar
