IU School of Med dean says legislation caused cancellation of LGBTQ+ Health Care Conference 

The Indiana University School of Medicine LGBTQ+ Health Care Conference was cancelled because of pending legislation, a medical school administrator confirmed at a University Faculty Council meeting Tuesday.

Mary Dankoski, School of Medicine executive associate dean for faculty affairs and professional development, said School of Medicine leadership made the decision. The conference was supposed to take place in April, and the School of Medicine quietly cancelled it without explanation in early February.

“In considering the conference, we thought the timing could be challenging, given that there is legislation currently under consideration at the Statehouse that could have a direct impact on this specific work,” Dankoski said. “We wanted to let the dust settle from this legislative session and then revisit the content and the delivery of that content, so that we could assess the best way to move forward in the future and do this work.”

Dankoski did not cite a specific law or bill that prompted the cancellation.

The LGBTQ+ Health Care Conference is an annual gathering for “for health care professionals, learners, researchers, patients, community organizations and interested community members who seek to understand the unique health considerations and barriers to health care in the LGBTQ+ population,” according to the medical school.

Indiana’s legislature is targeting diversity, equity and inclusion in education. Senate Bill 289 bans DEI initiatives in state government and public schools — including public colleges such as IU. The bill passed the Senate and is being considered by the House of Representatives.

Before that, an executive order from Gov. Mike Braun prohibited government agencies from using state resources to support any DEI initiatives granting preferential treatment based on race.

The school hasn’t changed its curriculum for treating LBGTQ+ people, Dankoski said, and administrators have met with the Indianapolis Faculty Council to address questions surrounding the cancellation.

“We do realize that the communication about the cancellation could have and should have been better,” Dankoski said. “We own that, and we know that it triggered a lot of questions.”

