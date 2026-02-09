Michiana Mennonites lead musical protest against federal immigration enforcement actions

Mennonite congregations are calling on Target to take a stronger stand against federal immigration enforcement actions. Congregations from the Michiana area gathered outside Target’s Goshen location Saturday, carrying signs, singing hymns and calling for the defunding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Deron Bergstresser is on the pastoral team at Waterford Mennonite Church. “We know that our Bible tells us that we must care for the immigrants, the stranger among us, as if they are our own, a part of us, and we believe they are,” Bergstresser said.

He said Target, which is based in Minneapolis, has the power to put pressure on the Trump administration. “Particularly, in Minnesota where they’re headquartered, it would mean something for them to say, ‘We would like ICE to leave Minnesota,’” Bergstresser added.

The group is also calling on Target to post signs denying entry to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, unless they have a warrant. They also want stores to train their staff in how to respond, if ICE agents arrive.

It was one of dozens of protests against Target being organized by Mennonites across the country, according to Mennonite Action.