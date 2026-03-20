Planned Parenthood to merge 3 Indianapolis health centers due to funding cuts

Planned Parenthood announced via its website it will merge three of its Indianapolis health centers in early April.

Friday, April 3 will be the last day for in-patient services at both the Midtown and Southside Planned Parenthood health centers in Indianapolis.

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska and Kentucky announced on its website this week the Georgetown Road location will have additional appointment availability and in-patient services.

The group cites changes in funding, including cuts to programs like Medicaid and rising healthcare costs as reasons behind the merger.

In a statement posted to the website the group acknowledged the changing landscape. “We also know that patient needs and priorities are changing, with more people turning to telemedicine for their health care. Because of this, we are making difficult but necessary adjustments to our health center network.”

For a list of resources patients can visit the Planned Parenthood website.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org