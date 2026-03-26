No Kings rallies planned alongside newspaper ad campaign

It’s time for more No Kings rallies, and this time an advertising campaign is accompanying the movement.

Home of the Brave — a nonprofit organization that says it is a “community of Americans who refuse to be silenced” — is running a $1 million ad campaign in more than 300 newspapers nationwide for the March 28 rallies.

Ten newspapers in Indiana are included in the effort, including Evansville Courier & Press, Bedford Times Mail, Bloomington Herald Times, Indianapolis Star, Martinsville Reporter Times, Muncie Star Press, Richmond Palladium Item, Lafayette Journal & Courier, South Bend Tribune and The Times (Munster).

The full-page ad states: “We the People March Again. The abuses have not stopped. Neither will we.” This is followed by language inspired by the Bill of Rights, with the statement: “The founders wrote the Bill of Rights because they had lived under a king. We march because we refuse to live under another. No Kings. March 28.”

Home of the Brave spokesman Michael Fanone also released a video calling on all Americans to mobilize in support of democracy. Fanone is best known for his outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump. He was a enforcement officer for the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia who was assaulted by rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Home of the Brave says it supports No Kings’ work “mobilizing Americans to peacefully stand up to Donald Trump’s authoritarianism.”

There are more than 40 No Kings events scheduled for Saturday around Indiana. They include Bloomington, Martinsville, Indianapolis, Hobart, Auburn, Fort Wayne, Logansport, Lafayette, Muncie, Greenwood, Greencastle, Evansville and New Albany. A full map of events can be found here.

The event at the Indiana Statehouse begins at noon. This is the third No Kings rally at the Statehouse. The first, in June 2025, drew upwards of 3,000 people. Another in October 2025 drew 6,000 according to organizers.

“What began in 2025 as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny, spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy. Our peaceful movement is bigger than ever,” the No Kings website said.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.