© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Lumina poll: Employers value college degrees but require more training

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
The Commission for Higher Education described the college-going rate in 2020 as “the lowest rate — and sharpest decline — in at least a generation.”
WFIU/WTIU file photo
Lumina and Gallup polled more than 2,000 employers to determine their thoughts on the value of college degrees.

Indianapolis-based education nonprofit Lumina is shedding light on what employers make of college degrees.

Lumina and Gallup polled more than 2,000 employers. The findings show employers value a college degree but think that those graduates might not be prepared for success in their organizations.

Almost 70 percent said graduates need “a great deal or moderate amount of additional training upon hiring to be successful.” A little more than half said colleges are graduating candidates with the skills they need.

“These results differ from students’ confidence in the relevancy of skills they are learning in college,” the report said. “In the 2026 Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education study, 93 percent of current associate and bachelor’s degree students are confident their school is teaching them the skills they need to get the type of job they want.”

Some employers are moving away from hiring American workers, with about one-fourth reporting they must rely on foreign-born workers.

But the outlook toward higher education isn’t all negative.

“Nearly half of employers (48percent) agree that most jobs at their business require a college degree to be successful, including 23 percent who strongly agree,” the report said.

Plus, about three-fourths of employers say they prefer candidates with a college degree, even for roles in which it’s not required.

“For policymakers and education leaders, these results underscore both the
enduring importance of postsecondary attainment and the need to strengthen alignment between education pathways and workforce demands,” the report said.
News
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.