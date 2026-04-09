Trump dives deeper into Indiana’s Republican primary fights

President Donald Trump is lining up behind more challengers to Republican state senators who opposed the Indiana congressional redistricting plan — along with giving his endorsement to numerous pro-redistricting legislators.

The new endorsements come as Trump-supportive campaign groups ramp up spending in an attempt to carry out the political revenge vowed by the president and Gov. Mike Braun against those GOP lawmakers who didn’t fall into line.

Most noteworthy of the latest round of endorsements that were posted on social media Tuesday were for Brian Schmutzler over Sen. Linda Rogers of Granger and Trevor De Vries over Sen. Dan Dernulc of Highland. Both senators voted against the redistricting bill as it failed in December.

Trump’s endorsement continues his exceptional interest in Indiana legislative races since the redistricting push failed in December.

The president has now publicly supported challengers to seven of the eight Republican senators who opposed redistricting and are on the ballot this year. The exception is the race between Sen. Rick Niemeyer of Lowell and challenger Jay Starkey. Trump previously endorsed 11 Republican senators who are seeking reelection and favored redistricting.

Outside groups touting Trump endorsements

Trump’s posts supporting Schmutzler and De Vries used similar wording to his previous endorsements, giving the “REAL Republican” label to the challengers and a “‘RINO’ LOSER” description for the current senators as “Republicans in name only.”

Rogers and Dernulc did not immediately comment Wednesday about the president’s action.

Similar Trump endorsements have been the focus of television, radio, digital and mail advertising against the targeted Republican senators — paid for by national or dark money political groups including Hoosier Leadership for America, American Leadership PAC and the Club for Growth Action.

Early voting started Tuesday for the May 5 primary, which could signal the sway a Trump endorsement carries in a state he won by wide margins in each of his three presidential campaigns.

A leader of the Braun-aligned political action committee Hoosiers for Opportunity, Prosperity and Opportunity Victory Fund said Wednesday that Trump’s support provides a great boost to those primary challengers.

“Trump is overwhelmingly supported by Republican voters and at really record high levels,” attorney Jim Bopp, the group’s vice president, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “You’ve seen in other races where that can very well influence what happens.”

Braun had said last fall that he would help recruit and finance Republican primary challengers but his political organizations have not yet given visible support.

Bopp said HOPE would be active before the primary but wouldn’t give any details.

“We don’t announce our future political plans and future political activities in the campaign,” he said. “When and if those things occur, everybody will know.”

Redistricting vote at issue

Schmutzler and De Vries had already seen some support from pro-redistricting groups before Trump’s endorsement. Both De Vries and Starkey — challengers in adjoining northwestern Indiana districts — have the backing of redistricting supporters Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Lake County Republican Party Chair Randy Niemeyer, who supported the redistricting effort, said this week that he had not talked with any Trump advisers recently about presidential endorsements in those races.

New Trump endorsements

Current Indiana House members facing Republican primary challengers who have been endorsed by President Donald Trump:

Beau Baird of Greencastle

Bruce Borders of Jasonville

Martin Carbaugh of Fort Wayne

Bob Heaton of Terre Haute

Tony Isa of Angola

Jim Pressel of Rolling Prairie

Ben Smaltz of Auburn

Craig Snow of Warsaw

Jeff Thompson of Lizton

Heath VanNatter of Kokomo

He told the Capital Chronicle that while those challengers have brought up redistricting, he wasn’t sure whether it will be a deciding factor with voters.

“I’ve seen them definitely draw the contrast about the America First agenda and working that angle to communicate,” Niemeyer said. “The likely Republican primary voters are a little more red meat voters than the general election.”

Randy Niemeyer, whose father’s cousin is the incumbent Sen. Niemeyer, said he wasn’t getting involved in those contested Senate primaries.

The cumulative support of organizations such as the Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity and Turning Point USA can be a major help for those challengers.

“I think when you have incumbents that have a built-in funding mechanism, maybe five or six times bigger than their opponents, having AFP and Turning Point bring in some of that infrastructure is helpful to the challengers,” he said. “But will it be enough to overcome? I don’t know.”

Trump’s new endorsements this week included support for all 10 Indiana House Republicans who voted in favor of the redistricting plan and face primary challengers.

Those endorsements included 10-term Rep. Bruce Borders of Jasonville, who is in the midst of a primary rematch with Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter after narrowly defeating her in 2024.

Trump endorsements did not go to three House members who have primary challengers but voted against redistricting — Reps. Peggy Mayfield of Martinsville, Jennifer Meltzer of Shelbyville and Greg Steuerwald of Avon. Their challengers, however, haven’t gained the president’s backing.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.