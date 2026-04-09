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IUPD temporarily increases campus patrols

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published April 9, 2026 at 1:30 PM EDT
IU's police department is temporarily increasing patrols to target speeding and distracted drivers.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
IU's police department is temporarily increasing patrols to target speeding and distracted drivers.

The Indiana University Police Department is increasing patrols around campus for the next few days to reduce speeding and distracted driving. 

IUPD is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to take part in the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program in an effort to reduce the number of crashes involving pedestrians and bikes on campus. 

According to a 2023 report from IU’s Public Policy Institute, a high number of crashes causing an injury occurred near or around campus. 

IUPD Public Information Officer Hannah Cornett said grant funds allow the department to pay officers their overtime rate, which varies depending on experience, to do these patrols on their days off. Officers are focusing on patrolling areas where more pedestrians and bikers are present and more accidents involving pedestrians have occurred, such as Third Street, the Bypass and areas near fraternity and sorority houses. 

“Through these increased patrols, our officers really have an opportunity to interact with drivers through those traffic stops,” she said. “And really, it's a time for us to educate a lot of people who don't know that the Hands-Free driving law went into effect in 2020 and, so, by making these stops, our officers have the opportunity to educate the public about why it's so dangerous to drive while distracted.” 

Indiana’s Hands-Free law prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices, such as phones or tablets, in their hands while driving. The law aims to improve safety and decrease distracted driving.  

Cornett said officers do not have a ticket quota during this initiative, but they do need to reach a certain number of interactions with drivers.  

“During those traffic stops, officers have a lot of discretion,” she said. “They can write a ticket if they feel that it's necessary, but they can also just provide a warning and have a moment of education with that driver.” 

Increased patrols will take place until Monday. The department plans to participate in similar initiatives over the summer. 
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Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini
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