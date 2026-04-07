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Family of student killed on scooter settles suit with Kilroy's Sports Bar

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
Nate Stratton’s sister, Cece Stratton, holds his photo.
File Photo
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WFIU/WTIU News
Nate Stratton’s sister, Cece Stratton, holds his photo during a 2023 court appearance.

The parents of an IU freshman killed when he was struck by a car while riding a scooter have settled a civil lawsuit with Kilroy’s Sports Bar.

Nathaniel Stratton, who was 20 years old at the time, was riding an electronic scooter in the bike lane along Walnut Street in the early hours of Sept. 18, 2022, when he was hit by a car driven by Madelyn Howard.

Howard’s blood alcohol level was 0.226 at the time, three times more than the legal limit. She had just left Kilroy’s Sports Bar, where she was employed, when she veered into the bike lane and struck Stratton.

Last May, she plead guilty to a dual count of leaving the scene of an accident, and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to 10 years in jail and two years of probation.

In May of 2023, Stratton’s parents, Brad and Elizabeth Stratton, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kilroy’s Sports Bar, alleging it was “negligent in serving intoxicating liquor to Madelyn Howard when she was visibly intoxicated, which caused or contributed to cause a motor vehicle collision which resulted in the death of Nathaniel Stratton.”

According to court documents, they sued for “compensatory damages for the death of Nathaniel Stratton, as well as for medical expenses, funeral and burial, and other special expenses that it has incurred and administration costs.”

In a March 22 court filing, the two parties reached a settlement with Kilroy’s Sports and its parent company, Intrepid, LLC, agreed to pay “any/all valid and enforceable liens from their share of the settlement proceeds.”

On March 25, Monroe Circuit Court Judge Geoffrey Bradley signed off on the agreement and dismissed the lawsuit.
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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
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