Pedestrian deaths saw largest recorded drop in early 2025

Pedestrian deaths fell 11% in early 2025 over the previous year, the largest drop since the Governors Highway Safety Association began reporting them 15 years ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

It could be evidence that recent state action could be having an effect, ranging from new technology to protect pedestrians to legislation making drivers responsible for stopping for people in crosswalks.

“While this recent safety momentum is positive, pedestrian deaths remain above the 2019 level, the last year before a steep rise in dangerous driving behaviors and traffic deaths caused by the pandemic,” the March 25 GHSA report concluded.

Drivers struck and killed 3,024 people in the first half of 2025, the GHSA said in the report. That was 371 fewer deaths than in the same time period the year before.

Fatalities increased in 24 states and dropped in 23, with large decreases for some states: Alabama, California, Maryland, New Mexico and New York accounted for more than two-thirds of the drop.

The highest rates of death per 100,000 population this year were in Hawaii (3.5), Louisiana (3.4), Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona (all 3.0). Lowest rates were in Idaho, Rhode Island (both 0.5), Minnesota, South Dakota (both 0.6) and Wisconsin (0.7)

New Mexico, which had the highest rate in 2023 and spiked even higher in 2024, fell by almost half between 2024 and 2025, according to the report, from 53 deaths to 27. The state has been experimenting with new technology such as flashing lights that warn drivers when a pedestrian enters a crosswalk.

Hawaii, where pedestrian fatalities in early 2025 jumped to 25 from 16 in the same period in 2024, is considering legislation introduced in February to require drivers to stop and stay stopped for pedestrians in crosswalks.

The state is looking to changes elsewhere for guidance. In Oregon and Washington, “explicit ‘stop and remain stopped’ standards have contributed to improved pedestrian safety outcomes,” and the rule would “reinforce the fundamental right of all residents and visitors to walk safely on public roadways,” according to written testimony to a Hawaii House committee from the state Department of Transportation.

Stateline reporter Tim Henderson can be reached at thenderson@stateline.org.

This story was originally produced by Stateline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Indiana Capital Chronicle, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.