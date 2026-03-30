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INDOT to reduce school zone speed on SR 46 in Ellettsville

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published March 30, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
The Envision Ellettsville Vision Plan, first proposed in 2021, consists of a comprehensive vision for the future to further develop and grow the town.
Isabella Vesperini
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The school zone speed limit will be reduced between Second Street and Paul Street going eastbound.

The school zone speed limit on a portion of State Road 46 in Ellettsville will be reduced to 25 mph this week to improve safety. The change will go into effect on or after tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced it will reduce the school zone speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph between Second Street and Paul Street going eastbound in Ellettsville. Seven Oaks Classical School is located between the streets where the speed limit will be reduced. 

Weather permitting, school zone signs and flashers will be installed to reinforce the change. 
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Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini

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