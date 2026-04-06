State police investigating inmate death at Monroe Co. jail

State police are investigating the death of an inmate the Monroe County Jail. It happened Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s office 48-year-old Antonia M Davis was found unresponsive in his cell.

State police said Davis was pronounced dead after life saving measures were performed at the facility.

Sheriff Reuben Marte requested that detectives and crime scene investigators from the state police get involved to ensure transparency.

According to a media release’s Davis’s death remains under investigation.

An autopsy is pending.