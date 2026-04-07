© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Reingold delivers state of the campus after first year as chancellor

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:09 PM EDT
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
IU Bloomington chancellor David Reingold emphasized the school’s accomplishments, despite a tempestuous year for campus.

Indiana University Bloomington Chancellor David Reingold delivered his first ever state of the campus address Tuesday to the faculty council.

It’s his first year as chancellor and first year back at IU after a decade at Purdue University. Reingold said he spent that time having honest conversations with professors.

“That candor included lots of pride, some frustration, tears, great passion, and without fail, a deep and abiding affection for this place,” he said.

IU Bloomington has had a tempestuous year from the cancellation of hundreds of degrees to “intellectual diversity” sanctions against faculty. But Reingold emphasized the school’s accomplishments: an incoming class of record-breaking size, and new degree programs in engineering and data science, to name a few.

Once he ended his speech, a group of graduate student workers carrying a banner stood up and demanded a living wage and healthcare protections.

Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Tags
News FeaturedTop
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.