Reingold delivers state of the campus after first year as chancellor

Indiana University Bloomington Chancellor David Reingold delivered his first ever state of the campus address Tuesday to the faculty council.

It’s his first year as chancellor and first year back at IU after a decade at Purdue University. Reingold said he spent that time having honest conversations with professors.

“That candor included lots of pride, some frustration, tears, great passion, and without fail, a deep and abiding affection for this place,” he said.

IU Bloomington has had a tempestuous year from the cancellation of hundreds of degrees to “intellectual diversity” sanctions against faculty. But Reingold emphasized the school’s accomplishments: an incoming class of record-breaking size, and new degree programs in engineering and data science, to name a few.

Once he ended his speech, a group of graduate student workers carrying a banner stood up and demanded a living wage and healthcare protections.